BMRCL initiates feasibility study for Namma Metro expansion into outskirts

February 23, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on February 23 issued bids for consultancy services to prepare a feasibility study report for the expansion of Metro rail corridors into the outskirts of the city.

The expansion is divided into two packages. The first package, spanning 50 km, will include three corridors: Challaghatta - Bidadi, Silk Institute - Harohalli, and Bommasandra - Attibele. The second package will cover a 60 km corridor, encompassing Kalene Agrahara (Gottigere), Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, Varthur, and Kadugodi Tree Park.

According to BMRCL officials, the feasibility study will evaluate crucial elements such as the choice of trains like Normal Metro, Metrolite or Metro Neo projected ridership, alignment, station placements, and construction expenses.

In the recent 2024-25 Karnataka Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had outlined plans to expand the Namma Metro to Tumakuru and Devanahalli. “The feasibility report for extending the metro rail from Bangalore International Exhibition Centre to Tumakuru and from Kempegowda International Airport to Devanahalli on a Public-Private Partnership basis will be prepared,” Mr Siddaramaiah had said.

In November last year, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar instructed the BMRCL to formulate a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of the metro network up to Bidadi.

Meanwhile, the corridors for which BMRCL sought a feasibility study on Friday are not included in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) of 2020. The CMP proposed an expansion of the Metro network in Bengaluru to 317 km, outlining corridors such as J.P. Nagar 4th Phase-Kempapura along ORR West, Hosahalli-Kadabagere along Magadi Road, Whitefield – Domlur Line, Katamnallur Gate – Sarjapur Road – Hebbal, and Inner Ring Metro.

