BMRCL has profit of ₹6 crore, to increase revenue through alternative sources: Shivakumar

June 06, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is running on ₹6 crore profit and is planning to increase revenue through alternative sources, said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar after holding a review meeting on Tuesday.

Mr. Shivakumar said of the ₹48 crore annual revenue generated, the BMRCL spent ₹42 crore on various purposes, including payment to staffers. He directed officials to find alternative sources, besides revenue from passengers, to increase profit.

Mr. Shivakumar said for the phase 2 metro project, a proposal was sent to the Union government and BMRCL is awaiting approval for it. For the 3A phase project, a survey was being done between Sarjapur and Hebbal. He said the line between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Puram will be completed before July, and the line between Kengeri and Challaghatta will be completed before August or September. He said BMRCL is planning to ready metro connectivity to the airport by 2026.

