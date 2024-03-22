BMRCL extends train services for IPL; trains to run early for Bidadi marathon 

March 22, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMRCL will be commencing its train services from 4.30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. from all its four terminals and also from the interchange station Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station- Majestic on Sunday to facilitate hassle-free travel for people by metro to participate in the Bidadi Half Marathon which will be held at Bidadi Industrial area.

BMRCL is also extending its last train services to 11.30 p.m. departing from all its four terminal metro stations on March 25, 29, and April 2 in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches scheduled to be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in city.

On all match days, return journey paper tickets of ₹50 will be available for sale at all the metro stations from 2 p.m. onwards. This is valid at Cubbon Park and M.G. Road stations. This is applicable only for a single journey to any other metro station, on the day of issue from 8 p.m. onwards up to the closure of extended services of the day and no tokens will be issued.

Besides, QR code tickets, smart cards and CMC cards also can be used as usual. Public have been advised to purchase QR tickets in advance of the commencement of the cricket match on Whatsapp/Namma Metro App/ Paytm for hassle free return journey.

