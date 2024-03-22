GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMRCL extends train services for IPL; trains to run early for Bidadi marathon 

March 22, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

BMRCL will be commencing its train services from 4.30 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. from all its four terminals and also from the interchange station Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station- Majestic on Sunday to facilitate hassle-free travel for people by metro to participate in the Bidadi Half Marathon which will be held at Bidadi Industrial area.

BMRCL is also extending its last train services to 11.30 p.m. departing from all its four terminal metro stations on March 25, 29, and April 2 in view of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches scheduled to be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in city.

On all match days, return journey paper tickets of ₹50 will be available for sale at all the metro stations from 2 p.m. onwards. This is valid at Cubbon Park and M.G. Road stations. This is applicable only for a single journey to any other metro station, on the day of issue from 8 p.m. onwards up to the closure of extended services of the day and no tokens will be issued.

Besides, QR code tickets, smart cards and CMC cards also can be used as usual. Public have been advised to purchase QR tickets in advance of the commencement of the cricket match on Whatsapp/Namma Metro App/ Paytm for hassle free return journey.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.