BMRCL extends deadline for public suggestions on metro fare revision

Published - October 20, 2024 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

BMRCL is considering a fare increase of 15-25%, marking the first hike since the last revision of 10-15% in 2017

The Hindu Bureau

Currently, the minimum token fare for a Namma Metro ride is ₹10, while the maximum stands at ₹60.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has extended the deadline for public suggestions regarding the proposed metro fare revision to October 28. Initially, citizens were invited to submit their feedback by October 21, but the deadline has been extended to allow more participation.

BMRCL is considering a fare increase of 15-25%, marking the first hike since the last revision of 10-15% in 2017. Currently, the minimum token fare is ₹10, while the maximum stands at ₹60. Smart card users currently benefit from a 5% discount, a reduction from the earlier 15% discount, which was lowered in 2020 to offset rising operational costs.

In a notice released to the public, BMRCL invited citizens to submit their suggestions to the Metro Rail Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), a statutory body responsible for determining metro fares across India. Suggestions can be sent via email to ffc@bmrc.co.in or by post to BMRCL’s head office.

The FFC, equipped with quasi-judicial powers, considers factors such as operational, maintenance, and staffing costs before making fare decisions. This public consultation aims to balance the increasing financial demands of running metro services with the need to keep fares affordable for commuters.

