GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BMRCL extends deadline for public suggestions on metro fare revision

BMRCL is considering a fare increase of 15-25%, marking the first hike since the last revision of 10-15% in 2017

Published - October 20, 2024 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Currently, the minimum token fare for a Namma Metro ride is ₹10, while the maximum stands at ₹60. 

Currently, the minimum token fare for a Namma Metro ride is ₹10, while the maximum stands at ₹60.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has extended the deadline for public suggestions regarding the proposed metro fare revision to October 28. Initially, citizens were invited to submit their feedback by October 21, but the deadline has been extended to allow more participation.

BMRCL is considering a fare increase of 15-25%, marking the first hike since the last revision of 10-15% in 2017. Currently, the minimum token fare is ₹10, while the maximum stands at ₹60. Smart card users currently benefit from a 5% discount, a reduction from the earlier 15% discount, which was lowered in 2020 to offset rising operational costs.

In a notice released to the public, BMRCL invited citizens to submit their suggestions to the Metro Rail Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), a statutory body responsible for determining metro fares across India. Suggestions can be sent via email to ffc@bmrc.co.in or by post to BMRCL’s head office.

The FFC, equipped with quasi-judicial powers, considers factors such as operational, maintenance, and staffing costs before making fare decisions. This public consultation aims to balance the increasing financial demands of running metro services with the need to keep fares affordable for commuters.

Published - October 20, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bengaluru Metro / travel and commuting / public transport / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.