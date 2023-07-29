HamberMenu
BMRCL conducts trail run on the Kengeri- Challaghatta section

The BMRCL is also planning to open the entire Purple line from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield) by the end of August.

July 29, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BMRCL on Saturday conducted the first trail run on the Kengeri- Challaghatta section of the Purple Line at a speed of 10 kmph

Days after conducting the trial run on the much-awaited stretch between the K.R. Puram and Baiyappanahalli metro stations, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday conducted the first trail run on the Kengeri- Challaghatta section of the Purple Line at a speed of 10 kmph.

In a statement, the BMRCL said that the trail run was conducted successfully between Kengeri- Challaghatta section at 11:27 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. On Wednesday (July 26), the BMRCL conducted the trail run at a speed of 15 kmph between the K.R. Puram and Baiyappanahalli metro stations. The BMRCL is planning to open the entire Purple line from Challaghatta to Kadugodi (Whitefield) to commuters by end of August.

Once the Purple Line with additional stations between Kengeri and Challaghatta is opened, the length of the line will increase to 42.53 km which will benefit lakhs of people living in eastern and western parts of Bengaluru, especially those working in IT companies, industries, and other commercial establishments. Now the operational section of the Purple Line is 39.4 km, connecting Byappanahalli to Kengeri and K.R. Pura to Whitefield (Kadugodi).

BMRCL official said, “The trial runs were conducted successfully. The next procedure is to approach the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for an inspection. Once we receive approval from the Commissioner, we will be able to commence commercial services.”

