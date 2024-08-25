BMRCL building two-level Baiyappanahalli depot to support expanding metro network

To accommodate the growing demands of Bengaluru’s metro network, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is remodeling the Baiyappanahalli depot. This facility will be upgraded to a two-level structure to manage the increasing number of metro trains expected in the coming days.

According to BMRCL officials, the remodeled depot will include one level constructed underground and another at the ground level. The new two-tier facility will be built on the existing 25-acre land and will feature 28 stabling lines, with 14 at grade, and 14 underground.

This enhancement is crucial for the efficient stabling and maintenance of the metro trains, ensuring smooth operations across the expanding network, according to officials.

The Baiyappanahalli depot currently serves the 43.49-kilometre Purple Line, which connects Whitefield to Challaghatta. Once remodeled, the depot will also service the 58.19-kilometre airport line until the Shettigere depot is completed. Meanwhile, the Purple Line’s maintenance will be managed by the Kadugodi and the Challaghatta depots.

The project, which is being developed at a cost of ₹249.19 crore, marks a milestone for Namma Metro, as it will be the first depot on the network to feature a two-level design.

To ensure a seamless transition during the remodeling process, the Kadugodi (Whitefield) depot is currently handling the maintenance of the Purple Line trains. The Peenya depot continues to manage operations for the Green Line.

“Most of the operations that were previously based at Baiyappanahalli have been temporarily shifted to Kadugodi to facilitate the remodeling work. However, the Operations Control Centre will remain at Baiyappanahalli throughout the renovation period,” official added.

The Baiyappanahalli depot was originally constructed as part of Phase 1 of the Bengaluru Metro project. It currently consists of 16 stabling bay lines, three inspection bay lines, and four repair bay lines.

Meanwhile, five new depots are under construction as part of Bengaluru’s metro expansion. These include the Shettigere depot near the airport, the Kothanur depot serving the Pink Line (Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara), the Anjanapura depot for the North-South Green Line, the Challaghatta depot for the Purple Line, and the Hebbagodi depot, which will serve the RV Road-Bommasandra Line, set to open in December.