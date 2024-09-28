BMRCL begins geotechnical survey for Namma Metro Phase III expansion

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has taken its first significant step toward the Phase III Namma Metro project by initiating a geotechnical survey at Magadi Road. This marks the beginning of a crucial stage in the metro’s expansion aimed at improving the city’s public transportation network.

BMRCL officials confirmed that they have commenced the geotechnical survey at KHB Colony, Magadi Road, where the Orange Line stretch of the Namma Metro is planned.

The Phase III expansion will introduce two new elevated metro lines. The first line, covering 32.5 kilometers, will connect J.P. Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura, passing through the western leg of the Outer Ring Road. This line will feature a total of 21 stations. The second line, which spans 12.5 kilometers, will run between Hosahalli and Kadabagere on Magadi Road, incorporating nine stations. Both lines are designed as elevated tracks to ease congestion and improve commuting times for Bengaluru’s residents, according to officials.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka government granted approval for the Phase III expansion. Following this, the Union Cabinet also greenlit the two corridors of Namma Metro’s Phase III project, which is estimated to cost ₹15,611 crore. The State government will shoulder 80%-85% of the total project costs, while the Union government will cover the remaining portion.

The geotechnical survey, valued at approximately ₹6 crore, is being conducted to analyze the physical properties of the soil and rocks along the proposed metro routes, the report is expected to be submitted in five months. A senior BMRCL official explained, “This investigation is crucial for understanding soil stability, rock formations, and other geological factors, which will help determine the depth and design of foundations needed for the metro pillars, ensuring the structural safety of the system.”

Additionally, the BMRCL has initiated the land acquisition process for the 44.65-kilometer Phase III project. A preliminary notification has been issued to acquire 299 properties along the Outer Ring Road stretch, and submitted to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Upon the completion of Phase III, Bengaluru’s metro network will extend to a total of 220.2 kilometers.