BMRCI has an app to track case history of COVID-19 patients

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) is using an app that collates details of the medical history of patients who test positive for COVID-19. The hope is that by using the app, fewer doctors will be exposed to the virus through patients.

The app can be accessed by doctors on duty as well as senior consultants at the warrior control room, said C.R. Jayanthi, Director and Dean of the institute. It will have details such as the vital parameters of the patient, the drugs administered to them, the samples drawn for lab testing.

Dayanand S. Biligi, professor and head of the Department of Pathology and in-charge of Infosys Central Laboratory, said the app is designed particularly for COVID-19 patients. “This is to ensure that even doctors who are not in hospital can log into the app from the comfort of their homes and keep themselves abreast of the patient’s condition,” he said.

The app — called Doc Choice — is an attempt to also ensure that patient history becomes paperless. It has been designed to ensure that there is no delay in treatment of patients. “Our medical team and senior doctors who monitor the situation also ensure that the doctors on duty are given advice at regular intervals,” he said.

Currently, there are 34 patients in the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre of the institute. Nine have been discharged after availing treatment.

The patients are admitted at the institute and managed as per the standard clinical protocols. Based on their symptoms and the severity of their condition, they are divided in three zones — green, orange, and red.

The institute has 550 beds, include 50 ICUs with ventilators.