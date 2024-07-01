BMI workshop for Tumakuru police to keep them fit and focused

In an effort to keep their personnel fit and fine on par with the armed forces and instil a healthy lifestyle, the Tumakuru district police launched a BMI workshop for around 160 personnel of the total 2,000 workforce in the district.

These 160 police personnel have been selected based on their BMI, which is either above 26 or below 19, based on a height-weight survey. “The below 19 category represents mostly women personnel who were found undernourished and need immediate intervention,” said Superintendent of Police K.V. Ashok, who launched the programme on June 29.

The idea of organising a BMI workshop was mooted by the Director General and Inspector General of Police during an annual conference.

As part of the workshop, the identified candidates — who are either obese or underweight — are being trained by a team of experts, including a cardiologist, dietitian, general physicians and yoga experts, to reduce the gap with healthy BMI parameters.

The workshop includes information about a healthy diet and physical activities for personnel to improve fitness within a target period of six months.

”Compared to the armed forces, police personnel, especially law and order police, tend to get into unhealthy habits due to erratic working hours. Health and fitness take a back seat due to work overload. Police personnel often consider getting the required eight hours of sleep a luxury,” said a senior police officer, who is part of the BMI workshop.

The armed forces and reserve police personnel get parade practise regularly and engage in physical activities to keep themselves fit, but keeping fit and regular exercise does not come easy to the civil police personnel due to their work load, he added .

In order to mitigate the problem, Mr. Ashok has suggested the jurisdictional in-charge officers of the selected candidates to ensure regular parade and physical activities, like trekking and other sports, to encourage the staff to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle.

“It is a high-pressure profession where every second counts. Law enforcement officers are recognising the importance of prioritising their physical and mental well-being. To stay fit, focused, and ready for duty, holistic health and wellness are needed to improve their own lives and also to enhance their ability to serve better,” another police officer said.

The KSRP had started a similar programme in 2018 to identity and train personnel who were overweight. The selected personnel given an exercise chart and a healthy diet to get rid of their pot belly, or face action.

