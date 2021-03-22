BMCRI resident doctors want COVID-19 care diversified

The Resident Doctors’ Association of Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) has expressed concern over non-COVID-19 patient getting no attention amidst the pandemic in tertiary care centres like Victoria and Bowring Hospitals.

In a statement, they have said that concentration of COVID-19 care in these centres over the past year, at the cost of treating other patients, has meant a huge collateral damage in terms of deaths and neglect of poor patients who suffer from other ailments.

Listing out various other government hospitals and private medical colleges in Bengaluru, they have said that diversifying COVID-19 care would make it possible for other patients to avail treatment in hospitals like Victoria, Bowring and Lady Curzon, Gosha, Vani Villas and Minto.

They have said that by diversifying COVID-19 care, around 70,000 non-COVID-19 patients per month can be treated in Victoria and Bowring hospitals alone. “As this is something our patients deserve, the right to decent health care, how much longer is it going to be before our authorities and the government listen to the genuine plight of non-COVID-19 patients” the association sought to know in its statement.