BMCRI hosts annual national-level medical conference

A three-day annual national medical conference, Panacea ’24, began at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Wednesday. Alongside a three-day cultural fest, Cobalt Skies, is also scheduled from November 17.

These events are expected to not only enhance academic knowledge and skills but also promote cultural diversity and creativity among participants, according to doctors.

Over 700 medical students, professionals, and culture enthusiasts from 90 medical colleges across the country are coming together for these events. According to the BMCRI Students’ Association that is organising the events, the conference will feature a series of activities, including guest lectures, the What NExT: Career Guidance panel discussion and symposia. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in 15 clinical workshops that offer hands-on experience, 10 academic quizzes and competitions, and 12 research events, fostering an environment of learning and collaboration.