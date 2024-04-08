BMCRI girls’ hostel GE outbreak: 13 patients discharged

April 08, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) on Sunday said that 13 out of 14 patients who were in hospital were discharged on Sunday. The girls’ hostel of BMCRI has been grappling with an acute gastroenteritis (GE) outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, 46 out of 47 patients have been discharged, according to the BMCRI.

The outbreak primarily affected the H-Block of the hostel. Additionally, one case who is in the Trauma Centre, also reported to be stable, is awaiting culture reports and will be discharged on Monday, according to a release by BMCRI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Krishna K., Dean and Director of BMCRI, said, “In the light of the outbreak, proactive measures have been taken within the hostel premises. The kitchen facilities have been temporarily closed, with continuous disinfection procedures underway. To ensure the well-being of the students, arrangements have been made to provide food from the Victoria Hospital kitchen.”

“Moreover, efforts are being made to ensure the availability of clean drinking water by cleaning and servicing R.O water tanks, with plans to install three additional R.O water filters. In the interim, packaged water cans and dispensers have been provided to the students,” he added.

Earlier, hospital authorities said of the 47 medical students of BMCRI girls’ hostel who had been admitted to Victoria hospital with GE, two have tested positive for cholera. Following the outbreak, Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, who inspected the girls’ hostel and visited the ailing students, took up a suo motu case against the medical college authorities on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.