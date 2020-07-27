Karnataka

Blueprint ready for development of Bengaluru in three years: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at a function celebrating one year in power in the State at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at a function celebrating one year in power in the State at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

BENGALURU

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said his government had prepared a blueprint for developing Bengaluru as a global city in the next three years.

“We will take up development of civic infrastructure in such a manner that will surprise everyone. We have decided to implement various schemes in this regard,” he said while addressing a programme being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the government led by him.

The government was already in the process of implementation of suburban rail system which was a dream of the late BJP leader Ananth Kumar, he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that COVID-19 had put a spoke in the wheel of development.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 4:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/blueprint-ready-for-development-of-bengaluru-in-three-years-cm/article32202694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY