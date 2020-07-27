Blueprint ready for development of Bengaluru in three years: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said his government had prepared a blueprint for developing Bengaluru as a global city in the next three years.

“We will take up development of civic infrastructure in such a manner that will surprise everyone. We have decided to implement various schemes in this regard,” he said while addressing a programme being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the government led by him.

The government was already in the process of implementation of suburban rail system which was a dream of the late BJP leader Ananth Kumar, he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that COVID-19 had put a spoke in the wheel of development.