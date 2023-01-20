BLP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa has ‘given up ambition to become minister’

January 20, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Hassan

Former minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa has given up his ambition to become a minister in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on January 20, Mr. Eshwarappa said he wanted to become minister again as he had got ‘relief from the allegations’ against him. “Now I have given up my ambition,” he said.

However, he said, he is ready to accept a ministerial post if offered.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who was minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, submitted his resignation in April 2022 following the charge of abetment of suicide of civil contractor Santosh Patil.

Santosh Patil, a civil contractor from Belagavi, ended his life on April 12, 2022, alleging that he did not get payment for the works he executed on the instructions of Mr. Eshwarappa. He also alleged that the minister’s associates had demanded a cut in the payment.

Mr. Eshwarappa had stayed away from the recent legislature session in Belagavi as he was not being taken back into the cabinet even after the police filed a B-report in the abetment to suicide case. He relented only after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reportedly assured him of re-entry into the cabinet.