Blood Donor Day observed

June 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

World Blood Donor Day was observed in the city on Wednesday and a blood donation camp was organised at the Mysuru Court Complex by the members of the Bar Association to mark the day. The HCG Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (HCG-BHIO) in association with Lions Blood Centre Jeevadhara conducted a blood donation camp on its premises and the event saw donors including employees of HCG BHIO, college students and staff from Teresian College and Vidya Vikas and members of various organisations donating blood.

