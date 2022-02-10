Blood donation marks inauguration of NSS unit at IITDh

A blood donation campaign in which 84 persons voluntarily donated blood marked the inauguration of the unit of National Service Scheme (NSS) at the Institute of Technology Dharwad (IITDh).

During the programme held recently at IITDh, Director of IIT-Dharwad P. Seshu inaugurated the NSS unit after launching the blood donation camp organised in support of Dharwad Blood Bank.

While Prof. Seshu presented certificates to the 84 voluntary blood donors, Medical Officer of Dharwad Blood Bank Prakash Kelgeri distributed saplings to the donors.

Prof. Seshu said that more such programmes will be organised. And, initiatives aimed at inculcating a sense of selfless service among students and staff will also be organised in the coming days.

According to a release from IITDh,the unit will organise more such programmes soon with an objective of making a positive impact on the local community by engaging in various activities such as creating awareness on environmental issues, cleanliness campaigns and literacy programmes.