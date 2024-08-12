Blood donation, cleaning drive marks CM’s birthday in Mysuru

Blood donation and cleaning drive marked the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Monday by his supporters and the Congress leaders and workers.

KPCC Mahila Congress conducted blood donation camp on the occasion of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s birthday.

Mahila Congress President Pushpa Amarnath, women members of the party donated blood on the occasion.

KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman and other leaders of the party were present.

MLA K. Harish Gowda and others also took part in the cleaning drive organised at the K.R. Hospital premises. MLC Thimmaiah, former MP Kagalwadi Shivanna, District Congress president B.J. Vijay Kumar and others were present.

