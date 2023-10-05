HamberMenu
Blood donation camp in Yadgir

October 05, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Medical Association and VBR Multi-Speciality Hospital jointly organised a blood donation camp in Yadgir on Thursday.

Indian Medical Association and VBR Multi-Speciality Hospital jointly organised a blood donation camp in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Medical Association’s Yadgir unit, in association with VBR Multi-Speciality Hospital, organised a blood donation camp at VBR Multi-Speciality Hospital here on Thursday to mark National Blood Donation Day.

The former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, who inaugurated the event, said that good health is assured even if one donates blood once in three months. “Donating blood will help one to reduce cholesterol in the human body and control blood pressure,“ he added.

The former MLA and founder of VBR Multi-Speciality Hospital Veerabasanth Reddy Mudnal said that there is no harm in healthy adult donating blood.

“The hospital and IMA jointly organised the blood donation camp to fulfill their commitment towards social service,” Dr. Mudnal added.

Several people donated blood during the event.

District Health Officer Prabhulinga Manakar, IMA president Bhagawanth Anawar, Sangamma Mudnal, Basavaraj Narasanagi, Vaijanath Duggani, Prashanth Basutkar, Veeresh Jaka, Rajendra, Amogh, Sanjeev Raichurkar and Sunil, all doctors, and Archana Kulkarni and Ambarish, hospital staff, were present.

