ADVERTISEMENT

Blood donation camp in Mysuru on June 20

June 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The camp is an initiative of CII Mysuru and Yi Mysuru to help patients in need of life-long transfusion

The Hindu Bureau

CII Mysuru and Yi Mysuru Chapter have organised a voluntary blood donation camp on June 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J.K. Tyre Factory premises, focusing on patients requiring life-long transfusion support, by donating blood and plasma.

The initiative, which is supported by J.K. Tyre and Industries Ltd., will be inaugurated by Sam Cherian, Chairman CII Mysuru, in the presence of Eswara Rao, Vice Chairman, CII Mysuru.

“Participants from CII and Yi Mysuru members and students, ranging from various age groups and backgrounds, and all enthusiastic donors will unite to support this life-saving cause, reflecting the spirit of compassion and community solidarity,” a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The initiative will provide individuals a chance to make a direct and significant impact on the lives of those in need by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma. To participate, interested persons can contact Kiran M.K on 9844785965 or kiran.m.k@cii.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US