Blood donation camp in Mysuru on June 20

June 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

CII Mysuru and Yi Mysuru Chapter have organised a voluntary blood donation camp on June 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J.K. Tyre Factory premises, focusing on patients requiring life-long transfusion support, by donating blood and plasma.

The initiative, which is supported by J.K. Tyre and Industries Ltd., will be inaugurated by Sam Cherian, Chairman CII Mysuru, in the presence of Eswara Rao, Vice Chairman, CII Mysuru.

“Participants from CII and Yi Mysuru members and students, ranging from various age groups and backgrounds, and all enthusiastic donors will unite to support this life-saving cause, reflecting the spirit of compassion and community solidarity,” a press release said.

The initiative will provide individuals a chance to make a direct and significant impact on the lives of those in need by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma. To participate, interested persons can contact Kiran M.K on 9844785965 or kiran.m.k@cii.in.

