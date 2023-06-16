HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blood donation camp in Mysuru on June 20

The camp is an initiative of CII Mysuru and Yi Mysuru to help patients in need of life-long transfusion

June 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

CII Mysuru and Yi Mysuru Chapter have organised a voluntary blood donation camp on June 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at J.K. Tyre Factory premises, focusing on patients requiring life-long transfusion support, by donating blood and plasma.

The initiative, which is supported by J.K. Tyre and Industries Ltd., will be inaugurated by Sam Cherian, Chairman CII Mysuru, in the presence of Eswara Rao, Vice Chairman, CII Mysuru.

“Participants from CII and Yi Mysuru members and students, ranging from various age groups and backgrounds, and all enthusiastic donors will unite to support this life-saving cause, reflecting the spirit of compassion and community solidarity,” a press release said.

The initiative will provide individuals a chance to make a direct and significant impact on the lives of those in need by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma. To participate, interested persons can contact Kiran M.K on 9844785965 or kiran.m.k@cii.in.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.