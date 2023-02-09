Blood cancer survivor meets stem cell donor for the first time

February 09, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Blood cancer survivor Mandeep, 35, a farmer from Punjab, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in 2009. Unfortunately, although he was advised a stem cell transplant, he could not find a Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matched stem cell donor within his family.

Mandeep had to wait for over three years before an HLA matching unrelated donor was identified with the help of DKMS BMST Foundation India and he underwent stem cell transplant in January 2020.

On Thursday, Mandeep met his stem cell donor for the first time in Bengaluru at an event organised by the foundation to mark World Cancer Day.

“Cancer was a big shock to me and everyone around me. I was advised a stem cell transplant by the doctors, but we could not find a matching donor from my family. My decade-old struggle ended when a matching unrelated donor was identified with the help of this foundation,” he said. He was treated by Dinesh Bhurani, director, Department of Haemato-oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation, at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center, New Delhi

His namesake

“Today, I am completely cured. I waited for over two years to meet my genetic twin, whose stem cell donation saved my life, and coincidentally he is my namesake. I am very grateful to Mandeep (donor),” said the survivor.

As per the International guidelines, the identity of both the blood stem cell donor and recipient are kept anonymous for a period of two years and thereafter, depending on their interest they are introduced to each other.

The donor, a 39-year-old software professional, said after his stem cell donation in December 2019, he always wondered about the well-being of the recipient. “Finally we got to meet today. My wife is also a cancer patient, and I do understand the pain and agony of the family members. I registered as a stem cell donor in a registration drive organised by DKMS-BMST in my office in 2018. After being identified as a match, the team guided me in every step and I donated my stem cells in a hassle-free manner,” he said.

Patrick Paul, CEO of the foundation, said any healthy individual aged between 18 and 55 can register as a blood stem cell donor by ordering a home swab kit at www.dkms-bmst.org/register