Blockchain hackathon to be held in Bengaluru on August 5, 6

A two-day blockchain hackathon, ‘Building Future Cities’, will be held in Bengaluru from August 5.

The hackathon is organised by crypto investing platform CoinSwitch, in association with ‘Startup Karnataka’, a state government initiative, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. It is also supported by Sequoia India.

The hackathon will challenge participants to envision a blockchain-powered India, with a focus on smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralised waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, vaccine distribution among others, said a press release.

The winners will be rewarded with ₹3 lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at ₹6 lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or as a team of up to four members.

“This hackathon enables Karnataka to carry this success story to the next frontier of technology — Blockchain — and empowers young innovators to utilise the power of Blockchain for public good,” said Higher Education and IT-BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.


