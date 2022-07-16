Blockchain hackathon to be held in Bengaluru on August 5, 6
The hackathon is being organised by crypto investing platform CoinSwitch, in association with ‘Startup Karnataka’ and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya
A two-day blockchain hackathon, ‘Building Future Cities’, will be held in Bengaluru from August 5.
The hackathon is organised by crypto investing platform CoinSwitch, in association with ‘Startup Karnataka’, a state government initiative, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. It is also supported by Sequoia India.
The hackathon will challenge participants to envision a blockchain-powered India, with a focus on smart mobility, energy credits and trading, decentralised waste management, secure digital identity and certificate management, vaccine distribution among others, said a press release.
The winners will be rewarded with ₹3 lakh, with the total prize pool of the hackathon set at ₹6 lakh. Participants can enter the competition individually or as a team of up to four members.
“This hackathon enables Karnataka to carry this success story to the next frontier of technology — Blockchain — and empowers young innovators to utilise the power of Blockchain for public good,” said Higher Education and IT-BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.