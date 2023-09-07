Blind Fold Walk in Hubballi for creating awareness on corneal blindness

September 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

People from different walks of life along with students took part in a Blind Fold Walk organised to create awareness among general public about corneal blindness and other eye disorders in Hubballi on Thursday.

Swarnaa Group of Companies, Hubballi, in association with Saksham, Rotary Clubs of Hubballi, SGM Eye Foundation, Indian Medical Association, Inner Wheel Club of Hubballi Mid-Town, Majethia Foundation and others, organised the walk to create awareness among people on what it feels like losing eyesight and how important eye donation is.

The walk was also aimed at highlighting the increasing number of eye diseases across the world, including India, and the precautions to be taken by all.

Hubballi Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginakai and Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad flagged off the event in the presence of RSS Pramukh Sridhar Nadgir, chartered accountant S.B. Shetty and Director of KIMS Ramalingappa Antaratani and others.

Lauding the initiative taken by Swarnaa Group and other organisations for creating awareness, Mr. Tenginakai emphasised the need for eye donation to reduce the cases of corneal blindness. He also pledged to donate his eyes.

Mr. Prasad said that through eye donation, one can be the light of someone else’s life even after one’s death. Making a pledge to donate his eyes, Mr. Prasad called upon the participants to create more awareness on eye donation.

The Blind Fold Walk began at Kanakadas College at Vidyanagar and concluded on KIMS Hospital premises where a public function was held. The programme concluded with the participants making a pledge for eye donation. Prizes were distributed to volunteers.