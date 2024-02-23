GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Blind couple hit by bike killed in Nelamangala; rider critical

February 23, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A blind couple who were trying to cross the busy National Highway 75 at Yentaganahalli in Nelamangala taluk on the outskirts of the city were mowed down by a speeding bike on Friday morning around 6.45 a.m. The deceased have been identified as Sridhar, 52 and Archana, 35, both residents of Yentaganahalli. 

The biker Ajith, a resident of Bannerghatta, was also severely injured in the accident. He was allegedly overspeeding and as he tried to avoid hitting the blind couple and applied sudden brakes, he lost control of the bike. He mowed down the couple and the bike was thrown up in the air and came crashing in a roadside gutter several metres away. Ajith has sustained severe injuries and is being treated at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a private hospital nearby. His condition is also said to be critical. 

Nelamangala Traffic Police have registered a case and are analysing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to see what led to the accident. 

In another incident, an allegedly overspeeding delivery boy was killed in a self-accident on Thursday night near Electronics City. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek, 26, a resident of Bommasandra. Abhishek was working with a leading e-commerce company as a delivery boy. 

On Thursday night around 10.40 p.m., he was going towards Hosur Road junction and applied sudden brakes to navigate a speed breaker near Beratena Agrahara Metro station. He lost control of the scooter, was thrown up in the air, and came crashing a few feet away. He sustained severe head injuries and was killed on the way to the hospital. 

