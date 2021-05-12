BLDE varsity V-C passes away

Belagavi

12 May 2021 19:22 IST

Mallanagouda S Biradar, Vice-Chancellor of the Vijayapura-based BLDE deemed to be university, died of COVID-19-related complications in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Dr. Biradar was recovering from COVID-19 when he suffered a heart attack at his house. He was airlifted to Bengaluru two days ago. But he suffered another heart attack before admission.

He had served the BLDE University for over 30 years as an educator and administrator. Hailing from a farming family, he studied MBBS in the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, and MD from VIMS Ballari. He served as a government medical officer in Ballari for a few years before joining B.M. Patil Medical College. He served as principal of the college before taking charge as the Vice-Chancellor in 2016.

He was seen as a doctor with a humane touch and a teacher loved by his students, said M.B. Patil, chairman of BLDE Society. Thousands of his students are spread across the world. They have lost a mentor and the society has lost a great well-wisher and administrator, he said.