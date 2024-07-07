BLDE Pharmacy students do well in exams

Students of two pharmacy colleges run by BLDE have done well in the examinations conducted by the State Pharmacy Education Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

BLDE students got five of the first ten ranks at the State-level in the final year examination, the society said.

Akshatha Virupakshi of Basavan Bagewadi BLDE College of Pharmacy secured the first rank, Pavitra Jagadeesh Nidagundi of the same college came 7th while Lakshmi Yashwant Biradar came 8th .

Meghashree Hatti of SSM College of Pharmacy and Research Center in Vijayapura has secured the 4th rank, while Vineeta Ullagaddi came 5th.

M.B. Patil, Society Chairman, congratulated the students, teachers and principals of the colleges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.