BLDE Pharmacy students do well in exams

Published - July 07, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of two pharmacy colleges run by BLDE have done well in the examinations conducted by the State Pharmacy Education Board.

BLDE students got five of the first ten ranks at the State-level in the final year examination, the society said.

Akshatha Virupakshi of Basavan Bagewadi BLDE College of Pharmacy secured the first rank, Pavitra Jagadeesh Nidagundi of the same college came 7th while Lakshmi Yashwant Biradar came 8th .

Meghashree Hatti of SSM College of Pharmacy and Research Center in Vijayapura has secured the 4th rank, while Vineeta Ullagaddi came 5th.

M.B. Patil, Society Chairman, congratulated the students, teachers and principals of the colleges.

