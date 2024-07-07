GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BLDE Pharmacy students do well in exams

Published - July 07, 2024 08:13 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students of two pharmacy colleges run by BLDE have done well in the examinations conducted by the State Pharmacy Education Board.

BLDE students got five of the first ten ranks at the State-level in the final year examination, the society said.

Akshatha Virupakshi of Basavan Bagewadi BLDE College of Pharmacy secured the first rank, Pavitra Jagadeesh Nidagundi of the same college came 7th while Lakshmi Yashwant Biradar came 8th .

Meghashree Hatti of SSM College of Pharmacy and Research Center in Vijayapura has secured the 4th rank, while Vineeta Ullagaddi came 5th.

M.B. Patil, Society Chairman, congratulated the students, teachers and principals of the colleges.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / students / universities and colleges / pharmacology (education)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.