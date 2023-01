BLDE hospital offers super-specialty services

January 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Vijayapura-based BLDE hospital is providing the services of super-specialists in neurosurgery and cardiac care. Mallappa Huggi, a trained neuro surgeon, will offer consultations. He has returned to BLDE after a stint in Hyderabad. The cardiac care wing will be headed by Darshan Biradar, who has served in private hospitals in Bengaluru in the past, said a release. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.