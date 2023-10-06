BLDE hospital gets NABH recognition

October 06, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers has accorded recognition to Vijayapura-based BLDE Society’s B.M. Patil Hospital and Research Centre. This was announced at a press meet by university pro-chancellor Y.M. Jayaraj, vice-chancellor R.S. Mudhol, registrar Raghavendra Kulkarni and college principal Aravind Patil.

Dr. Jayaraj said BLDE Medical College was the first college in North Karnataka region, to get such a recognition. “NABH has considered services, sanitation, medical counselling, patients’ treatment, surgeries, diagnoses, implementation of medical board’s recommendations and other aspects to accord recognition,’‘ he said.

He said several health camps and other initiatives would be implemented throughout the year, under the leadership of M.B. Patil, Heavy Industries Minister and Chancellor of the university. He said that the society, set up in 1910, had completed 113 years of service in the fields of education and healthcare. The teaching hospital and medical college were declared to be deemed university in 2008. The college has got A grade accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

Dr. Mudhol said the hospital had provided vital services during the COVID-19 epidemic by offering various procedures at fares even lower than those suggested by the government. The hospital has started providing services like open heart surgery, and other advanced procedures.

The hospital will distribute BLDE health cards to members of some local associations and organisations. They will enable them to avail of various healthcare services through a single-window admission at subsidised prices. The associations are auto unions, Construction Labourers’ Union, Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, Goods Vehicle Drivers’ Union and Ex-servicemen and Retired Central Police Force Employees’ Union.

A mega blood donation camp would be organised on Saturday, as part of M.B. Patil’s birthday celebrations. A series of health camps would be organised in the villages in Vijayapura district throughout the year.