BLDE (Deemed to be University) gets SIRO recognition

Published - June 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, has recognized BLDE (Deemed to be University) in Vijayapura as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO), university registrar R.V. Kulkarni has said in a press release.

This recognition promotes Indigenous research in the university by way of customs duty exemption on the purchase of equipment, spares, accessories and consumables for research.

It will enhance its credibility and reputation in the scientific community and help the Institute receive financial assistance for research from the government and funding agencies.

BLDE (Deemed to be University) has received this recognition for the standards of research conducted by the university. This will promote the research activities and infrastructure of the university.

Chancellor M.B. Patil has said that this recognition is a proud moment and the university will continue to strive towards excellence in research in the years to come.

Pro-Chancellor Y.M. Jayaraj, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Arun C. Inamdar and Vice-Chancellor R.S. Mudhol have congratulated all the administrators and faculty members.

