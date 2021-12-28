BLDE convocation tomorrow at B.M. Patil Medical College

Belagavi

28 December 2021 22:58 IST

NIMHANS director to deliver convocation address

The ninth convocation of BLDE Deemed to be University will be held at the B.M. Patil Medical College Library Hall in Vijayapura on Thursday.

Pratima Murthy, director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), will deliver the convocation address. Chancellor M.B. Patil, Vice-Chancellor R.S. Mudhol, Registrar (Evaluation) S.S. Devarmani and other officials will be present.

The deemed to be university will confer honourary doctorate on Sanjay Samuel, clinical professor in the Department of Accounting in the Pennsylvania State University, U.S.

A total of 230 students will get graduation degrees, 57 students will get post-graduate degrees, two will get MCH, six will get doctorates and five will get post-graduate diplomas. They will include 142 MBBS, 14 B.Sc (MIT) and four OTT students.

The deemed to be university will give away 16 gold medals to students. Daneshwari Kottalmath will get six gold medals, Sourabh Patil four and Sharadhi Pethkar and Sohan Rao will get two each.

Strict COVID-19 protocol will be followed during the event. Those who cannot attend, may watch the ceremony on BLDES social media channels on Facebook and YouTube.