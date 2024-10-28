ADVERTISEMENT

BLDE Association to be now called Bharatiya Lingayat Development Education Society

Published - October 28, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BLDE Association, a Vijayapura-based education society, will henceforth be known as Bharatiya Lingayat Development Education Society. The society was founded in 1910 as the Bijapur Lingayat District Education (BLDE) Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This shows our commitment to the cause of education and healthcare and our aspiration to expand our activities across the country,” Minister and association president M.B. Patil said at a general body meeting in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Association members unanimously approved the name change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil said that the society had bought land worth ₹300 crore in Bengaluru where an educational hub will be established.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Though our name is being changed, our ideals remain the same. We will continue to strive to achieve the dreams of our founders, F.G. Halakatti, the seer of Banthanala, B.M. Patil and Bangaramma Sajjan,” he said.

Secretary G.K. Patil, directors Sunil Gouda Patil, Basanagouda M. Patil, Ashoka Varna, Sangu Sajjan, V.S. Patil Babaleswar, Kumar Desai, K.K. Patil Thoravi, A.B. Patil Lingadalli, members, patrons, administrators and senior officials of BLDE Association were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US