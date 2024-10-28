BLDE Association to be now called Bharatiya Lingayat Development Education Society

BLDE Association, a Vijayapura-based education society, will henceforth be known as Bharatiya Lingayat Development Education Society. The society was founded in 1910 as the Bijapur Lingayat District Education (BLDE) Association.

“This shows our commitment to the cause of education and healthcare and our aspiration to expand our activities across the country,” Minister and association president M.B. Patil said at a general body meeting in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Association members unanimously approved the name change.

Mr. Patil said that the society had bought land worth ₹300 crore in Bengaluru where an educational hub will be established.

“Though our name is being changed, our ideals remain the same. We will continue to strive to achieve the dreams of our founders, F.G. Halakatti, the seer of Banthanala, B.M. Patil and Bangaramma Sajjan,” he said.

Secretary G.K. Patil, directors Sunil Gouda Patil, Basanagouda M. Patil, Ashoka Varna, Sangu Sajjan, V.S. Patil Babaleswar, Kumar Desai, K.K. Patil Thoravi, A.B. Patil Lingadalli, members, patrons, administrators and senior officials of BLDE Association were present.