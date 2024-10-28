GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BLDE Association to be now called Bharatiya Lingayat Development Education Society

Published - October 28, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BLDE Association, a Vijayapura-based education society, will henceforth be known as Bharatiya Lingayat Development Education Society. The society was founded in 1910 as the Bijapur Lingayat District Education (BLDE) Association.

“This shows our commitment to the cause of education and healthcare and our aspiration to expand our activities across the country,” Minister and association president M.B. Patil said at a general body meeting in Vijayapura on Sunday.

Association members unanimously approved the name change.

Mr. Patil said that the society had bought land worth ₹300 crore in Bengaluru where an educational hub will be established.

“Though our name is being changed, our ideals remain the same. We will continue to strive to achieve the dreams of our founders, F.G. Halakatti, the seer of Banthanala, B.M. Patil and Bangaramma Sajjan,” he said.

Secretary G.K. Patil, directors Sunil Gouda Patil, Basanagouda M. Patil, Ashoka Varna, Sangu Sajjan, V.S. Patil Babaleswar, Kumar Desai, K.K. Patil Thoravi, A.B. Patil Lingadalli, members, patrons, administrators and senior officials of BLDE Association were present.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.