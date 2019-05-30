Karnataka

‘Blasting activity in Yettinahole project damaged houses’

Residents of Edehalli in Belur taluk, on Tuesday, staged a protest alleging that blasting activity conducted as part of the Yettinahole project damaged houses. They stopped vehicles hired for canal work near the village.

The protesters said that due to the negligence of the contractors and workers of the project, many structures developed cracks following the blasts. The residents were worried about the safety of their homes. Despite repeated demands neither the officers-in-charge of the work nor the contractors had bothered to provide compensation for the damage caused.

The workers conduct blasts to break rocks at the canal site at night. The officer-in-charge did not assess the impact caused by the blasts, the protesters said. They also maintained that the farmers who lost their land for the project have not yet received compensation even though the canal work had begun on their lands.

Shashidhar Mourya, Puttaswamy, Hoovamma, Krishnaiah and others of the village led the protest.

