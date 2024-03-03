Blast episode triggers political slugfest between BJP and Congress

March 03, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The episode of blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru triggered a political slugfest on Sunday between the BJP and the Congress.

The BJP accused the Congress government of sympathising with anti-social elements and terror organisations. It maintained that the Congress had no moral right to continue in power. Responding sharply to it, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was tarnishing the image of Karnataka as well as Bengaluru by trying to politicise the episode of blast.

Accusing the Congress government of sympathising with anti-social elements and terror organisations, which was shocking, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said the Congress had no moral right to continue in power.

“The Congress is focusing on the Lok Sabha elections and indulging in vote bank politics. It is continuing with its anti-people policies. We have petitioned the Governor to dismiss the government,” Mr. Ashok said after inaugurating BJP’s “Sankalp Abhiyan”, the preparatory meeting for the manifesto preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Ashok said that it was a matter of concern to see the manner in which Congress government was behaving after the “pro-Pakistan” slogan shouting in Vidhana Soudha and Rameshwaram Cafe blast. “The government is justifying the anti-national forces and was conspiring to close the cases. The Congress was indulging in minority appeasement and displaying indifference instead of being serious towards such anti-national activities that has shocked people of the State.”

Seeking reasons from government for not arresting anyone in the slogan shouting incident, Mr. Ashok said that though permission was sought for the entry of 25 persons, more than 100 had gained entry into the Vidhana Soudha. “Who gave permission for this? How did police allow this? How were those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans allowed to go out despite the presence of senior police officials? Though FSL has given its report, government is stating that the report has not reached them. What is the force that is stopping the government from releasing the report.”

Stating that the government has shown a way for the accused to escape, he said: “Section 505 and section 153 of IPC have been invoked whereas the police should have actually invoked section 124 A for anti-national activities. Everyone, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are saying different things, and there is no coordination in the government.”

With respect to Rameshwaram Cafe blast, he said that the government for political reasons was not ready to accept that it was a blast though police have acknowledged that it was an act of terror. He said: “The government looks dead. It is better for them to resign and go.”

Responding sharply to it, Mr. Shivakumar said: “The BJP is exploiting the opportunity to gain political mileage. They are tarnishing the image of Bengaluru and Karnataka in the process. They may have forgotten things that happened during their term. I don’t want to indulge in politics over that, but they should introspect. At times like these, they should be aware of the nation’s unity, integrity and peace.”

Asked by mediapersons about BJP’s remarks that it is Bomb Bengaluru and not Brand Bengaluru, he said, “The BJP leaders don’t have basic sense. No one holding a responsible position will talk like that.”