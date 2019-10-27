Blast at Hubballi railway station: Two suspended

Two officials of South Western Railway (SWR) have been suspended over the explosion at the railway station here on October 21.

Speaking to presspersons after a visit to the railway station on Saturday, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that Hubballi stationmaster Barun Kumar Das and Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector Manjunath had been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Mr. Angadi said investigation was on and the officials had been given three days to submit a detailed report on the incident and also on why an unauthorised person was allowed to handle a suspicious object found in the train compartment. Action would be taken against all those found guilty of dereliction of duty, he said.

It may be recalled that a tea vendor, who was asked to carry the object outside the stationmaster’s chamber, was injured in subsequent blast and is undergoing treatment. Mr. Angadi said he was monitoring the investigation and had asked the RPF to weed out unauthorised vendors.

To a query, Mr. Angadi said soon luggage scanners would be provided to all important railway stations, including Hubballi.

Ruling out privatising Indian Railways, Mr. Angadi said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had made it clear that the government was only corporatising the Railways. Under this, private companies would develop railway stations like in the case of airports. On allowing ‘private trains’ to ply on rail routes, Mr. Angadi said the Railways was looking for private players to run 150 private trains by paying rent for use of railway tracks, which would increase Railway revenue.

The Minister late went to KIMS Hospital where tea vendor, Hussain Sab Naikwale, who was injured in the explosion is being treated. He announced an additional ex gratia payment of ₹45,000 in addition to ₹5,000 given earlier to him to meet the immediate expenses.