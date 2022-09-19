Blame game on rain havoc: BJP, Opposition members hold placards, indulge in verbal attack

BJP government known for ‘40% commission and 50% governance’ responsible for woes, says Congress; ruling party hits back

The Legislative Assembly on Monday plunged into pandemonium as both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress members indulged in vociferous verbal attacks, each holding placards on alleged scams that took place in the other’s regime. Even Ministers were seen holding placards.

The attack was spearheaded by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommi and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on either side, each accusing the other’s dispensation of indulging in various scams and maladministration.

The Congress began the attack soon after the Chief Minister replied to the debate in the House on the recent flooding in various areas of the State, including Bengaluru.

‘40% commission’ impact

Mr. Siddaramaiah initiated the attack by stating that the BJP government which is “known for 40% commission and 50% governance” is responsible for the flood woes of people.

He alleged that the BJP government had failed to clear the storm water drains of encroachments as it was not interested in public good. The other Congress members too joined him in the attack and came to the well of the House by holding placards, drawing attention on Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure and alleged scams in the BJP government.

This enraged the BJP members who too responded by unleashing a verbal attack at the Opposition Congress. Its members too displayed placards with slogans of alleged scams that took place during the erstwhile Congress dispensation led by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the government of indulging in corruption even on issues related to storm water drains. The ruling members launched a counter attack by accusing the erstwhile Congress regime of being responsible for encroachments. They also alleged that the earlier non-BJP dispensations had failed to provide enough importance for strengthening Bengaluru’s storm water drains.

Bills adopted sans discussion

Amidst the protest, the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill was adopted by the House without any discussion and Industrial Disputes (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2020, was withdrawn without discussion.

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri adjourned the House for the day as the members continue to spar. With this, the four-day discussion in the Assembly on heavy rains and floods came to an acrimonious end.