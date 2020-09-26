Blame game on funding to State from Centre

Bengaluru

26 September 2020 00:41 IST

Funding to the State from the Centre became a topic of intense discussion in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

While the Opposition Congress alleged that injustice had been meted out to the State in releasing GST compensation and funds for floods relief works, the ruling BJP said the Centre had released more funds to the State under the State Disaster Response Fund and the National Disaster Response Fund.

Giving details of funds released for six years under the UPA government and the NDA government, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the UPA government had released ₹1,332 crore to the State under the NDRF during 2008–14, while the Narendra Modi-led government had released ₹9,279 crore during 2014–20.

Under the SDRF, the UPA government had released ₹724 crore during 2008–14 while the present government had released ₹2,669 crore during 2014–20, he said.

But Congress members pointed out that the State government had submitted a petition seeking ₹35,000 crore as compensation for the last year’s floods, but the Centre had released only ₹1,869 crore.