Blacklist firms that have failed to provide skill education and file criminal cases: Minister

January 18, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Cracking the whip on eight project implementing agencies (PIA) that have failed to provide skill education to candidates even after getting the financial aid from the State government under the Deen Dayal Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood Sharan Prakash Patil has instructed officials to blacklist the companies and file criminal cases against them.

The Minister expressed displeasure over agencies that have failed to implement the government’s scheme aimed at providing vocational training to those studying diploma, ITI and other job-oriented courses. He instructed officials to file criminal cases against them in the jurisdictional police stations during his meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Minister also instructed officials to blacklist the errant PIAs and not issue tenders to such firms in the future. He directed the officials to recover ₹74.65 crore with interest from the PIAs for violating rules of this scheme which is being implemented jointly by the Central and State governments to provide vocational training for candidates studying job-oriented courses in rural and urban areas.

The agencies that have failed to achieve the desired goal would be considered as defaulters and action would be taken against officials who have released funds to these companies. The Minister asked the officials to collect the complete details of some of these agencies that are functioning from other States and inform the Centre and prevent them from receiving any funds. The Minister ordered a probe against unqualified agencies promising to provide training by giving false information and warned of strict disciplinary action against officials if they fail to act.

Pulling up the officials over laxity in implementing the scheme, Mr. Patil warned of strict action against them. The Mission Director PI Srividya, Additional Mission Director Arjun Odeyar and other officials attended the meeting.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana was started on September 25, 2014 on the 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.