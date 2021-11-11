Blacklist contractors not making PF contribution: Deputy Commissioner

A Safai Karmachari Committee member raising an issue during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil in Dharwad on Wednesday.

HUBBALLI

11 November 2021 19:13 IST

‘Make public on the corporation website details of PF contribution credited’

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has directed the municipal commissioner to blacklist contractors who fail to make Provident Fund contribution for pourakarmikas (civic workers).

Chairing a meeting on safai karmacharis at his office in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Patil asked the municipal commissioner to ensure that no other contract of any project or any tender of supply of manpower through the outsourcing method is given to such contractors.

Clarifying on the issue, Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal told the meeting that a contractor has paid ₹24 lakh out of the ₹58 lakh due towards PF contribution and he had been asked to pay the balance amount.

Advertising

Advertising

Reacting to it, Mr. Patil asked the municipal commissioner to make public details regarding accounts of employees towards which PF contribution has been credited on the corporation website. He said that the blacklisting of the contractor should be withdrawn only after the entire amount towards PF contribution is credited by the contractor.

Meenakshi of Safai Karmachari Development Corporation told the meeting that of the 38 people who sought loans from the corporation, 32 have been sanctioned them.

The corporation has set a target of disbursing loans to 716 safai karmacharis in the current fiscal. This apart, they had plans to provide assistance in the ratio of 75:25 to associations of pourakarmikas for purchase of sucking and jetting machines. Although information has been given through media regarding sanction of free computer tablets and 90% subsidy for purchase of two-wheelers to female safai karmacharis, not many applications have been received, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that steps will be taken to initiate a recruitment process for filling vacant posts of safai karmacharis in the district. The meeting also deliberated on utilisation of grants under Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivanand Karale, IAS Probationary Officer Madhav Gitte, Joint Director of Social Welfare Officer N.R. Purushottam and members of Safai Karmacharis Committee were present.