Black magic articles found in KUD professor’s cabin

December 02, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Karnatak University Dharwad, a premiere educational institution in North Karnataka, is in news for a wrong reason with evidence of black magic practices found in the cabin of a university professor.

The incident came to light, when Prof. Rama Gundurao of the Department of Ancient Indian History and Epigraphy returned from leave and opened her cabin on Friday. She found articles used for black magic including a doll covered with black cloth, lemons, vermillion, turmeric and needles on her table.

Prof. Rama filed a complaint with the Vice Chancellor suspecting involvement of someone from the department in the act. She suspected that the ‘black magic’ articles might have been thrown inside her cabin through the window. Following her complaint, the local police visited the spot and have begun an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the development Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi termed it an unfortunate incident and said requisite action would be taken after holding inquiry into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT