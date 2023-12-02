HamberMenu
Black magic articles found in KUD professor’s cabin

December 02, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Articles of black magic were found on the table in the cabin of a professor of Karnatak University in Dharwad.

Articles of black magic were found on the table in the cabin of a professor of Karnatak University in Dharwad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnatak University Dharwad, a premiere educational institution in North Karnataka, is in news for a wrong reason with evidence of black magic practices found in the cabin of a university professor.

The incident came to light, when Prof. Rama Gundurao of the Department of Ancient Indian History and Epigraphy returned from leave and opened her cabin on Friday. She found articles used for black magic including a doll covered with black cloth, lemons, vermillion, turmeric and needles on her table.

Prof. Rama filed a complaint with the Vice Chancellor suspecting involvement of someone from the department in the act. She suspected that the ‘black magic’ articles might have been thrown inside her cabin through the window. Following her complaint, the local police visited the spot and have begun an investigation.

Responding to the development Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi termed it an unfortunate incident and said requisite action would be taken after holding inquiry into the incident.

