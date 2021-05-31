‘Black fungus medicines will reach in two days’

Bengaluru

31 May 2021 02:04 IST

While COVID-19 cases appear to be on the decline, the number of mucormycosis or black fungus cases remains a serious health concern.

Across Karnataka, 1,250 people including children have contracted the potentially fatal fungal infection. So far, 39 patients have succumbed to the disease.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday said black fungus medicines will reach all districts in two days. “The Centre has made all arrangements to facilitate treatment of black fungus patients. The required amount of medicines have been dispatched and they will be available in all hospitals in all districts in two days,” he said.

With 521 patients, Bengaluru Urban recorded more than half of the total cases, followed by Dharwad district where 119 cases have been reported so far. Data provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare stated that out of the 1,250 cases, 1,193 patients are currently undergoing treatment. The department has said that all the 39 deaths that have been reported will undergo a detailed medical expert audit and further information will be provided on the cause of death.

Anti-fungal medicine

Meanwhile, a press release from Minister for Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare K. Sudhakar’s office also addressed the issue of procuring anti-fungal medicine.

The release stated that the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D. V. Sadananda Gowda was in talks with more than eight companies to procure medicines for black fungus infection.