“Black fungus medicine will reach all districts in two days,’’ Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He said that the Union government had made all arrangements to facilitate treatment of black fungus patients. The required amount of medicine has been dispatched and they will be available in all hospitals in all districts in two days, he said.

He said that party cadre and sympathisers are celebrating the seventh anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government by serving the people in various ways. Some are distributing medicine and food to the needy. Others are planting trees and creating awareness about the epidemic. “This is how we are making the day memorable. This is a historic day as the BJP became the first non-Congress party to lead a government for seven years continuously,” he said.

He said that the Congress leaders will do well by cooperating with the government’s efforts in vaccination and other such steps, rather than criticise the government.