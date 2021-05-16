Black fungus cases in KIMS

Belagavi

16 May 2021 20:25 IST

Black fungus cases have been detected in the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi.

Director of the Government Medical College Ramalingappa Antartani has in a release said that the details would be shared with the Deputy Commissioner during a meeting.

Head of the Department of ENT in KIMS Ravindra Gadag is treating the patients. There is no need to panic as it is not a communicable disease, he said

