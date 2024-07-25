Black flag demonstration planned against Karnataka Chief Minister

Members of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association led by H. Bhagyaraju will stage a black flag demonstration against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when he visits Kabini dam on July 27 to offer the traditional bagina or thanksgiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Bhagyaraju said the Chief Minister, the district in-charge Minister, and the district administration are apathetic to the grievances of farmers. He said though the authorities promised to look into their demands sympathetically, it has not been considered.

The farmers are seeking an advance of ₹4,000 per tonne for sugarcane procured by the sugar mills, installation of weighing machines by APMC at sugar crushing units, lifting of restrictions on transportation, and sale of sugarcane to pave way for inter-district movement of the crop etc. The farmers also wanted sugar recovery to be reduced from 10.5% to 8.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to the government rule restricting farmers from pumping water from irrigation canals, Mr. Bhagyaraju said it was draconian in nature. He said the government procured land from farmers to dig the canal but they were now being deprived of water for crops. Mr. Bhagyaraju said they will launch an agitation against the new rule if the government failed to revoke it.

The government also came under flak for not taking up lift irrigation projects to benefit farmers in Nanjangud taluk and listed the villages that would benefit from such a project.

Though the authorities had promised to fix a date with the Ministers concerned before Saturday nothing concrete had materialised and hence the farmers will stage a black flag demonstration before the Chief Minister and other dignitaries at Kabini, said Mr. Bhagyaraju.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.