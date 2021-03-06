Hassan

Pro-farmer, pro-Dalit and other progressive organisations observed a black day in Hassan to mark the 100th day of farmers’ ongoing protest against anti-farmer laws in Delhi. The representatives of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha, CITU and other forums took part in a protest in front of the Hemavati Statue. They carried black flags and raised slogans against the Centre opposing the farm bills.

H.R. Naveen Kumar, district president of KPRS, said pro“The Central government is engaged in insulting the farmers, instead of holding talks with the protesters to resolve the issue. The protesters are determined to continue the agitation until the demands are met.”

Kanagal Murthy of Raitha Sangha said the Centre should withdraw the controversial laws immediately. “The Centre should listen to the farmers’ demands”, he said.

CITU district president Dharmesh said the farmers’ protest had the support of all citizens of the country. The protest would grow strong if the government did not fulfil the demands.

Raitha Sangha district president Babu and others led the protest.