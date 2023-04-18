B.L. Santosh ensured that I was denied BJP ticket for Karnataka Assembly elections, claims Jagadish Shettar

April 18, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP to join the Congress, believes that he was denied the ticket to contest the Assembly elections by the machinations of party national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, who wanted to groom his supporters.

“Mr Santosh saw to it that I did not get the BJP ticket, which went to his loyalist Mahesh Tenginakai instead. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told me that they were in my favour, but did not try hard enough,’‘ he told journalists in his home in Hubballi on April 18.

In 2004, after Vijay Sankeshwar resigned from the party, Mr Shettar got a request from late Arun Jaitley, who was then handling Karnataka for the BJP, to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Dharwad. “But, I declined, as I was not interested in national politics. I suggested the name of Pralhad Joshi. I have campaigned harder for Mr Joshi than I have for myself. Now, I only ask Mr Joshi to recall this,’‘ he said.

Asked if he would contest as a Congress candidate against Mr Joshi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Shettar said he would consider the possibility at the appropriate time.

Coming back to Mr Santosh, he said, “Mr Santosh has been in charge of elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. But he has not succeeded anywhere. I do not understand why the BJP high command trusts him so much with elections in Karnataka, or elsewhere.”

BJP claims that party is more important than individuals, but is it?

“BJP’s long-held motto has been that the party is more important than any individual. But with his consistent and well-planned actions, Mr Santosh has proved this is not true. Now, Karnataka BJP is in the clutches of a few persons whose writ runs in the party. There is no democratic decision-making in the party any more,’‘ Mr Shettar claimed.

“However, mine is not an isolated case. Mr Santosh has been grooming an army of loyalists across Karnataka. He has toppled senior leaders, who had remained loyal to the BJP for decades, only to accommodate his favourites. Long-time leaders, who built the party with hard work, are being shown the door, only to be replaced by ‘yes men’. Even the BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel is his man. Mr Santosh brought Mr Kateel into the core committee, and now, he has been continuing in his position (State unit president) even though his term is over. All this is only because he (Mr Kateel) obeys Mr Santosh. This will lead to weakening of the BJP’s base, and ultimate destruction of the party,’‘ Mr Shettar said.

Misinformation campaign to weaken the case of sitting BJP MLAs

“Mr Santosh has interfered in ticket distribution in several districts. He has been directing his followers in some constituencies to launch a misinformation campaign against popular leaders. In Hubballi, such a whisper campaign has been going on against me for 6-7 months. Some BJP workers were going around spreading rumours that I was not going to get the ticket this time, and that the decision had been taken by the BJP high command a long time ago. When I came to know of this campaign, I was surprised. How can the party deny the ticket to a six-time MLA who is also a former CM? I brought this to the notice of leaders like (Union Minister) Dharmendra Pradhan in the core committee meeting. But they did not take it seriously,” Mr Shettar said.

“In Mysuru, Mr Santosh ensured that his loyalist Sri Vatsa got the ticket instead of S.A. Ramadas, MLA of Krishnaraja. Earlier, Mr Santosh had used another leader, H.V. Rajiv, to speak against Mr Ramadas openly. But the ticket went to Mr Sri Vatsa, and not Mr Rajiv. Some time ago, former minister (and Rajajinagar MLA) S. Suresh Kumar told me about a whisper campaign against him in his constituency.

“Young and inexperienced leaders like former IPS officer Annamalai have been made joint in-charge of Karnataka while senior leaders like me are not consulted. That is only because Mr Annamalai is a loyalist of Mr Santosh.”

Denial of ticket was not the only reason to leave BJP

A visibly upset Mr Shettar reiterated that he was humiliated by the BJP leadership repeatedly.

“It may seem that I am upset only because I was denied the ticket. That is not true. I was sidelined. My seniority was not respected, and I was thrown out of the party I built, without basic courtesy. But I kept quiet, as I had high regard for the party. But when they denied me a ticket without informing me beforehand, I could not take it any longer. It was as if the flood gates had opened,” he said.

“I would have accepted if the party leaders had invited me to Delhi and intimated me of their decision to drop me. But that was not done. Some person called me on April 11, two days before beginning of filing of nominations and told me that I was not getting the ticket, and that I had to sign a printed form declaring that I had accepted the party’s decision. That was very insulting. I decided to change parties, to retain my self-respect. The only condition I have laid before the Congress is that I should be treated with the respect that I deserve.

“Earlier, when leaders like (Union Ministers) Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh were in charge of Karnataka, they consulted us extensively. We were not consulted by the new dispensation for any important decisions. In the last three years, I was not allowed to speak even for five minutes in the BJP State executive committee, of which I am a long-standing member.”

Not scared of I-T raid or ED

He is neither afraid of nor bothered about raids by the income tax department or the Enforcement Directorate. “My life is an open book. There are no dark spots in my 30-year political career. I do not own or run any illegal business. I am not an extremely wealthy man. I only have some limited assets that were created through legal means. Even if the I-T or ED officers raid them, they will not find anything amiss,” the former CM said.

There is no confusion in his mind about his ideological suitability in the Congress. “I like to think about it like this — both are national parties that want to work for the poor and marginalised. I have always led a life of probity. I have always had people’s welfare on the top of my mind. I will continue to do that in this party,’‘ he said.

CM confident that Jagadish Shettar’s exit will not push Lingayats away from BJP

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai denied the allegation that Mr Santosh had prevented Mr Shettar from getting the BJP ticket, or that the party is in the clutches of a clique.

“The party high command is following some principles in the distribution of tickets. There are systems in place. It is a very open and democratic system. Our topmost leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a highly democratic leader,’‘ he told journalists in Mudhol in Bagalkot district.

“Mr Shettar is complaining about centralisation of power, but was a centre of power till recently,” he said.

The CM does not expect the exit of Mr Shettar or Laxman Savadi to alter the party’s Lingayat base. “Lingayats in Karnataka are vigilant. They take the right decision about various issues. The Congress, had tried to divide the Lingayat community, but is now showing unprecedented love for them. That is nothing, but opportunism,’‘ he said. “The BJP will win a majority of seats in northern Karnataka despite the exit of some leaders.”